Frank Lampard: Chelsea have to take responsibility after 'deserved' defeat to Arsenal

Frank Lampard showed his anger after his Chelsea side were beaten 3-1 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Chelsea suffered a third league defeat away from home in a row at the Emirates, which piled the pressure on boss Lampard.

Games are coming thick and fast for the Blues in the festive schedule and Lampard made it clear that although he will take a portion of responsibility, the players have to look at themselves.

"I’ll take the responsibility on the outside but the players have to take the responsibility because the message was clear. This was a dangerous game for us against a talented team with their backs against the wall, a London derby.

(Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We were in a good position where we could go second and they’re in a position where they’re maybe looking downwards so that’s a dangerous combination and the players knew that. We prepared for the game but if you go out and play at 60 per cent then you’re not going to win any Premier League game.

"I’m angry because I want us to win games but you either make it more difficult for them or you give them a little opening, which we did from minute one and then continued to do for 45 minutes. You get what you deserve."

