Frank Lampard: Chelsea need to stay grounded amid Premier League title talk

Frank Lampard has played down talk of Chelsea challenging for the Premier League title this season.

His Chelsea side currently sit at the top of the table following their 3-1 victory against Leeds United in west London on Saturday. 

It's been an impressive 2020/21 campaign from the Blues so far, having finished top of their Champions League group too earlier this week. 

Chelsea extended their run to 16 games unbeaten in all competitions as a result of the Leeds win, and did it in front of 2,000 fans who returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since March. 

But Lampard says Chelsea need to remain consistent ahead of the challenges which await his exciting side. 

"There’s certainly nothing wrong with the fans thinking that," Lampard said on challenging for the title. 

"Great to have them back, their input was huge, the noise huge. You can see how excited they are at the end that we are top of the league. My job and our job is to know that it’s a long season and the next question is how consistent can we be with this form, how much we can improve, because I believe there is a lot more we can do and there will be a lot of challenges ahead.

"Enjoy the evening. I will have that small glass of wine, maybe a large one, but at the same time we need to make sure we stay grounded. 

"But there were a lot of good things. To play against Leeds in the form they are in and the type of team they are and dominate in terms of chances was a real great performance from us."

