Frank Lampard: Chelsea needed rest to reboot after consecutive Premier League defeats

Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side needed time to recover, refresh and reboot ahead of their Premier League fixture against West Ham.

Chelsea face the Hammers on Monday night at Stamford Bridge off the back of two straight defeats in the league against Everton and Wolves.

Lampard's side have been below-par, lacklustre, and have paid the price for it which has seen them slip out of the top four.

You'd have thought after defeats, the players would be on the training pitch immediately to work on solutions to their recent problems, but Lampard has done the opposite.

He gave the players days off ahead of the West Ham to re-energise following a relentless playing schedule.

"They needed it," Lampard said on giving his players time off.

"I felt they looked tired at the end of the Wolves game and no wonder, their input has been great to this point of the season, they have been playing a lot.

"Those two days gave all of us a chance, especially after the defeat, of a bit of a reboot."

