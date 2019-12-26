Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea players are feeling the growing pressure following poor home form

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed that his players are feeling the pressure of securing results at home following the poor run of form at Stamford Bridge this season.

It has been a struggle for the Blues in west London, and they faced another defeat against Southampton on Boxing Day.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side came to Stamford Bridge and pulled off an excellent away performance, as he saw Obafemi and Nathan Redmond net in the 2-0 win.

Four defeats in six for the Blues - three being at home [West Ham, Bournemouth, Southampton], Frank Lampard has confirmed the players are feeling the growing heat on expectations to turn their home form around.

"There is more pressure, everyone is talking about it," Lampard said on his side's home form. "We are not playing like the Chelsea to break them down."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl revealed the 'fear factor' has diminished at Stamford Bridge, which left his side confident making the trip to London: "If you can see teams do it here then it goes towards losing fear. Not to be afraid here."

But Lampard responded to how they can claw the fear factor back at Stamford Bridge: "I don’t know. It depends what you want to gauge it by. It’s the only thing you can judge it by."

Luckily for Frank Lampard, the Blues' next three of their next four Premier League fixtures are on the road, with Arsenal next up at the Emirates in three days time, before a trip to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion on New Years Day.

