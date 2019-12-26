Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea players are feeling the growing pressure following poor home form

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed that his players are feeling the pressure of securing results at home following the poor run of form at Stamford Bridge this season. 

It has been a struggle for the Blues in west London, and they faced another defeat against Southampton on Boxing Day. 

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side came to Stamford Bridge and pulled off an excellent away performance, as he saw Obafemi and Nathan Redmond net in the 2-0 win. 

Four defeats in six for the Blues - three being at home [West Ham, Bournemouth, Southampton], Frank Lampard has confirmed the players are feeling the growing heat on expectations to turn their home form around.

"There is more pressure, everyone is talking about it," Lampard said on his side's home form. "We are not playing like the Chelsea to break them down."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl revealed the 'fear factor' has diminished at Stamford Bridge, which left his side confident making the trip to London: "If you can see teams do it here then it goes towards losing fear. Not to be afraid here."

But Lampard responded to how they can claw the fear factor back at Stamford Bridge: "I don’t know. It depends what you want to gauge it by. It’s the only thing you can judge it by."

----------

Luckily for Frank Lampard, the Blues' next three of their next four Premier League fixtures are on the road, with Arsenal next up at the Emirates in three days time, before a trip to the south coast to face Brighton and Hove Albion on New Years Day.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard: I will continue to show faith in Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has insisted he will continue to show faith in winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after the Blues were beaten at home again in the Premier League by Southampton.

Cesar Azpilicueta ridiculed on social media following his comments on Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Southampton

Matt Debono

Chelsea supporters have reacted to captain Cesar Azpilicueta's comments after the Blues were handed a fourth defeat at home in the Premier League to Southampton on Boxing Day.

HIGHLIGHTS: Obafemi and Nathan Redmond secure Boxing Day win for Southampton against Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea fell to defeat for the seventh time this season in the Premier League as Southampton came to west London and took all three points back down to the south coast.

Report: Chelsea 0-2 Southampton | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea dropped points at home again after Southampton stunned the Blues on Boxing Day, to damn Chelsea to back-to-back home defeats in the Premier League for the first time since 2011.

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has named his side to face Southampton on Boxing Day in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day in the Premier League as the busy festive period continues.

Report: Real Madrid offer midfielder Isco to Chelsea for £44M

Thomas.Overend

Real Madrid have offered Chelsea the chance to sign 27-year-old midfielder Isco for £44 million in the upcoming January transfer window.

Frank Sinclair on Dortmund's Jadon Sancho: Lampard should 'go and get him'

Thomas.Overend

Former Blue Frank Sinclair has backed Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to move to West London in January.

'You have no plan B' - Rob Green's ruthless encounter with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has revealed the one-way conversation he had with ex-Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, telling him that his tactics were not up to scratch and that the Italian only knew of one way to play football.

Tottenham Hotspur issue ban to supporter who threw cup at Kepa Arrizabalaga

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they have banned a supporter with immediate effect after a cup was thrown towards Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.