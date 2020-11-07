Frank Lampard was delighted with Chelsea's performance during their 4-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Chelsea climb into third spot and despite not keeping a seventh consecutive clean sheet, Lampard's side are continuing to show their impressive signs.

Goals from Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner pleased Lampard and his reaction said it all.

"I was really pleased with the lads. They showed real character to going behind and carried on doing what we’ve been working on in the week.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"Listen, Sheffield United are a good team and they can take the momentum into games, which they did today. We didn’t deal with that well enough at the start but the reaction of the team for the rest of the game is important and today it was spot on.

"We’ve had some really good individual performances but we’ve also played really well as a team today. We are a working progress to get to where we want to be and it was never going to just all come together on day one. But we are starting to see signs of how we want to play now.

"We saw a lot of it tonight against a really difficult side, so I’m really pleased. These are great signs for us but the main thing now is making sure we keep going and we keep moving forward."

