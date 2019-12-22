Frank Lampard: Chelsea success wouldn't exist without Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich has lead Chelsea to success after success since taking over from Ken Bates at Stamford Bridge in 2003.

Following his arrival he injected the Blues with huge sums of money, allowing them to become a powerhouse in not only English football, but world football.

He put his stamp on the club, and a year on he made his first crucial decision; the manager's position. Claudio Ranieri was fired, and Jose Mourinho, dubbed 'the Special One' was drafted in from Porto, having won the Champions League.

Under the Portuguese in his first stint in West London, he won five trophies - two Premier League titles, two League Cup's and an FA Cup triumph.

But having played under Mourinho, Frank Lampard reflected on the success ahead of the reunion when Spurs take on Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Chelsea head coach responded to whether the Blues would have enjoyed the success that they achieved without Jose Mourinho: "It’s hard to say," Lampard said.

"But, for sure, it wouldn’t exist without Roman Abramovich. Jose played a big part. His ­imprint on the squad was huge. He took a very talented team who had come second, one that was bursting to win the title, and had a massive effect on it.

"As manager, he takes huge credit. But once he left, the legacy was up to the players. It was a strong group and we had different managers pushing that agenda.

"The credit for the longevity and how we won things afterwards goes down to the core of the squad we had at the time, and our will to win."

----------

