Team news: Frank Lampard provides update on Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic ahead of Manchester City clash

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed who is available for his side's trip to face Manchester City on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

Coming in off the back of the international break, Chelsea will be spurred on by their impressive away form in the league this term.

Five wins from six has put the Blues in good stead a third of the way through the season, as the clash with Manchester City awaits.

But Chelsea could be without Callum Hudson-Odoi for their trip to the Etihad on Saturday, Frank Lampard has confirmed. 

The 19-year-old is out with a small hamstring problem, however Lampard stated that it is a short-term injury.

Christian Pulisic appears to be available for Chelsea after Lampard confirmed the American trained this week with the rest of the squad ahead of the fixture against City. 

He missed the international break with the USA after sustaining a hip injury in the 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.

There is still no date for Ruben Loftus-Cheek's return to the Chelsea side, as he continues his recovery from his long-term Achilles injury.

Jorginho will be available once again as he returns from suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards, which saw him miss the victory against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Plenty of positive news for Frank Lampard to tend with ahead of the trip north at the weekend, and he will be hoping Callum Hudson-Odoi is able to feature for the Blues. 

----------

Chelsea travel north on Saturday to face Manchester in the Premier League in the late kick-off.

Stay tuned on SI.com for live updates.

