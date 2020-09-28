SI.com
Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell in squad to face Spurs but Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic continue on sidelines

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. 

Chelsea travel to north London off the back of a 3-3 draw in the Premier League after they progressed into the fourth round with a 6-0 home win against Barnsley.

Lampard confirmed the team news in his press conference on Monday and revealed Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy would be in the squad. 

"Mendy and Chilwell are in the squad for tomorrow, so they're fit. We will see whether they start or not."

Chilwell made his Chelsea debut last week against Barnsley, while Mendy will be keen to make his first appearance since joining from Rennes last week. 

However, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are still unavailable as Lampard conceded they are still in their recovery stages.

"Ziyech and Pulisic are not far away, they're still in their recovery stage so too early for them both," added Lampard.

Kurt Zouma will be pushing for a return to the starting XI, as will Callum Hudson-Odoi after his impact from the bench against West Brom.

