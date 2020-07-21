Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Champions League qualification for Chelsea won't mean Blues are title contenders for 20/21 season

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists that even if Chelsea get Champions League qualification for next season it doesn't mean that they will challenge for the Premier League title. 

Chelsea are on the verge of securing European football next season and are just one win away, which they can get against Liverpool on Wednesday night. 

It's been a successful first year for Lampard in charge of the Blues, getting to an FA Cup final and all but securing a top-four spot. 

But Lampard recognises that should they achieve their number one goal of qualifying for Europe's elitist competition, it won't necessarily make them Premier League title contenders. 

"We have to say it was the number one goal at the start of the season because it’s the competition that’s in front of you at the start. It’s the competition that you have to produce the most consistency, which generally means the top teams come to the top. It’s a gauge of where you are as a club and it’s the prestige of wanting to stay in the Champions League.

"We’ve done it a lot over the last 10 or 15 years at Chelsea. This year I think was probably the most testing time to try and be in there, so if we do I’ll be happy. 

"Does it mean we’ll be challenging for the league next year? No. It just means we’ve made a really good step this year, if we get there, and then we have to go 'how do we bridge that gap?', which remains a lot of points. So hopefully it will be positive, we’re not there yet, and there’ll be much more work to do after that."

