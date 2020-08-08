Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard: Chelsea 'will be back stronger' next season following 7-1 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in Champions League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will be back next season stronger after their 2019/20 campaign came to an end.

The Blues exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage after a 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, which saw the Blues concede seven goals across a two-legged European tie for the first time in their history.

It's been a mixed bag of emotions for Lampard and his side this season as they clinched Champions League football next season, but he reflected following the 4-1 defeat and believes his side will be back better for the experiences they have endured.

"We’re obviously disappointed with the defeat but I thought the performance from a number of our players was alright," Lampard said post-match.

Ee7GjQNXsAQVlNS
Tammy Abraham netted the only Chelsea goal of the evening on the stroke of half-time.

"We competed well in the game in spells, but then we’ve conceded disappointing goals which have come from individual mistakes.

"We’ve learnt a lot from the game tonight – both good and bad – but the bottom line is we will be back. We will learn from this experience and be stronger for it.

"It’s a good exercise to look at a team like Bayern Munich and the experience they have in their squad, and I want to focus on the resilience and the performance levels of the team.

"It was a good experience for us and when you compare our young players with players at Bayern that have lots of appearances in the Champions League, it is promising to see and we will learn from it.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-chelsea-fc-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (30)

"Like I said, I’m never happy with a defeat but when you match up the two teams, it shows the level that we want to get to.

"It will take time, it is not overnight, and we know the position we are in. We got congratulated a lot from the outside for getting into the top four, which shows the position, but we want to learn from these experiences and become stronger, especially with the younger lads who are in their first season competing at this level."

Chelsea now have five weeks to collect their thoughts from the season that has just been, to rest, recover and recuperate before going again on September 12 as the Premier League gets back underway.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reece James and N'Golo Kante earn praise from Frank Lampard post-Bayern defeat

Chelsea duo Reece James and N'Golo Kante have been praised by Frank Lampard for their performances despite the Blues losing 4-1 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard knows where Chelsea can improve in summer transfer window

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted he knows where to strengthen this summer as the Blues look to build on a solid first year under his leadership.

Matt Debono

Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea: Blues' last-16 exit from Champions League confirmed

Chelsea exit from the Champions League in the round of 16 was confirmed after they were beaten 4-1 by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Saturday night.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

The team news is in from the Allianz Arena ahead of the last-16 tie between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the Champions League.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Saturday 8th August and it will be refereed by Ovidiu Haţegan at the Allianz Arena.

Matt Debono

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Saturday night at the Allianz Arena.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the second-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie on Saturday evening at the Allianz Arena.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Bayern Munich: Callum Hudson-Odoi to earn recall

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of last-16 clash in the Champions League looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Ben Davies

Preview: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the second-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening in Germany.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta injury update

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic will both miss Chelsea's Champions League tie against Bayern Munich next week.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy