Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will be back next season stronger after their 2019/20 campaign came to an end.

The Blues exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage after a 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, which saw the Blues concede seven goals across a two-legged European tie for the first time in their history.

It's been a mixed bag of emotions for Lampard and his side this season as they clinched Champions League football next season, but he reflected following the 4-1 defeat and believes his side will be back better for the experiences they have endured.

"We’re obviously disappointed with the defeat but I thought the performance from a number of our players was alright," Lampard said post-match.

Tammy Abraham netted the only Chelsea goal of the evening on the stroke of half-time.

"We competed well in the game in spells, but then we’ve conceded disappointing goals which have come from individual mistakes.

"We’ve learnt a lot from the game tonight – both good and bad – but the bottom line is we will be back. We will learn from this experience and be stronger for it.

"It’s a good exercise to look at a team like Bayern Munich and the experience they have in their squad, and I want to focus on the resilience and the performance levels of the team.

"It was a good experience for us and when you compare our young players with players at Bayern that have lots of appearances in the Champions League, it is promising to see and we will learn from it.

"Like I said, I’m never happy with a defeat but when you match up the two teams, it shows the level that we want to get to.

"It will take time, it is not overnight, and we know the position we are in. We got congratulated a lot from the outside for getting into the top four, which shows the position, but we want to learn from these experiences and become stronger, especially with the younger lads who are in their first season competing at this level."

Chelsea now have five weeks to collect their thoughts from the season that has just been, to rest, recover and recuperate before going again on September 12 as the Premier League gets back underway.

