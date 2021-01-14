Frank Lampard: Chelsea will maximise Timo Werner's talent but patience is needed

Frank Lampard remains adamant that Chelsea will get the best out of forward Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old signed for the Blues in the summer for RB Leipzig and has had a mixed time since his move to England.

Werner has been deployed across the front-three for Chelsea under Lampard, which has come under criticism with suggestion that he is being wasted out on the wing as he provided cover for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic when they were carrying injuries.

However, Werner has returned nine goals and six assists in all competitions this season - four of those goals and five assists have come in the Premier League.

The German ended a 13-game run without a goal for club and country on Sunday against Morecambe in the FA Cup as he looked to increase his confidence, and Lampard is confident that Werner will get to his best at Chelsea but it will take time and patience will be required.

"With Timo through the middle, is clearly a position he likes to start from," said Lampard in his pre-Fulham press conference on Thursday.

"With Leipzig and Germany he played centrally, from the left, as a lone striker, and as one of two strikers. So there is definitely room for manoeuvre in how you use Timo.

"We are, and I pride myself on this as a manager, a good hard-working team off the ball which means a lot of high pressure. And it’s very normal for Timo and the other forward players who have come in that it will take some time to get used to my ideas and their teammates’ ideas.

"We haven’t had time on the training pitch for that. That can only be done at full pace in training, to work on the high press. That’s why the last two weeks have been really useful.

"I think his performances have been pretty good and I think they will get better the more he works with his teammates. I think it’s going slightly unspoken that a lot of players, unless they are at a club like Chelsea, are given time to come into the team, come out of the team, feel their way in.

"Players who have come into the Liverpool team in recent years have been given time to feel their way into how the team players. With Timo we didn’t have that opportunity because of certain injuries and because we bought him to make an impact in our first team straight away.

"Everyone has to be patient, though. We will maximise Timo’s talents in this team. And that’s a two way street of his work and our work. It will take time."

