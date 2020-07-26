Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Chelsea won't get too excited after top-four finish - Blues want to go higher and close gap at the top of the Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking ahead to bigger and better things after admitting they won't get carried away following qualification for next season's Champions League.

The race for the top-four went to the final day but the Blues completed the job with a 2-0 win against Wolves at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of first-half goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud.

It marks the end of Lampard's first year managing Chelsea in the Premier League, and after having many doubters at the start of the season, Lampard reflected on the job that he's done.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (8)
Mason Mount struck his free-kick perfectly into the bottom corner to give Chelsea the lead.

But he remained adamant that Chelsea want to achieve more and this is only the start.

"It means a great deal [to finish in the top four] but when you’re at Chelsea, you can’t get too excited at a top four finish because you want to go even higher," said Lampard to I.

"But I think coming into the job, not many people put us in that bracket. But we know where we are at and it’s a process. Can we progress, can we get better and can we improve? Now that we’ve secured a top-four finish, the question now is can we close that gap on the top two.

chelsea-fc-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league (4)

"What we’ve achieved this year is good because it’s so competitive around that top four. We’ve shown that we can bring through younger players and give them the opportunity to play, as well as working with and improving the players that were already here.

"Now we can reflect on the season and be pretty happy with what we’ve achieved and start focusing on next season and improving for then."

----------

