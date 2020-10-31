SI.com
Frank Lampard: Chelsea's 3-0 win was the 'complete performance' against Burnley

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard was pleased with Chelsea's performance against Burnley after they won 3-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday in the Premier League.

Chelsea ended a run of two straight league draws with a dominant performance in Lancashire, which saw Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner all get on the scoresheet. 

It sees the Blues keep a fourth clean sheet in a row too in all competitions, highlighting the positive signs of Lampard's side moving forward. 

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea
(Photo by ALEX PANTLING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On the performance, Lampard was delighted with the defending and passing from his side, and praised the consistent display.  

"I thought it was a very complete performance. They make it very difficult for you and you know you have to defend your box well, be very strong on first and second boxes. I wanted that to be one focus and the other focus to be how we keep developing on the ball.

"That’s what really pleased me today - some of the passing and movement in the team from minute one until the end of the game was very good and it feels like a nice step forward."

Lampard also reflected on the balance of his team and believes Chelsea are heading in the right direction.

"There was certainly balance there today and we worked on that. Even though we can’t work so much physically at the moment, we talked about it a lot yesterday and on the training ground. 

"That’s part of the process when we’ve brought in new players. When you’re keeping clean sheets and scoring goals, you’re going in the right direction."

