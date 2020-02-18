Frank Lampard: Chelsea's season starts now with 12 games to go

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has stressed that the Blues' season starts now following a damaging defeat to Manchester United.

Marred by VAR controversy, they were beaten at Stamford Bridge by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side on Monday after headed efforts from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire handed the visitors all three points.

The defeat results in Chelsea's gap in the top-four being slashed to a single point, and now they are in real danger of falling out of the Champions League places in their next league outing.

Chelsea 'welcome' Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend to Stamford Bridge, which could see Frank Lampard's side fall out of the top-four.

Following Manchester City's ban from the Champions League - pending an appeal - Chelsea were handed a boost in qualifying for the top-four as fifth place is set to open up to a Champions League spot.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard was furious with three VAR calls which went against Chelsea.

-----------

But head coach Frank Lampard insists it is still in Chelsea's hands to qualify, and that the season starts now.

"When there is a question mark or an appeal we can’t get ourselves caught up in what may be. All we can do is say we are fourth so it’s in our hands," Lampard explained.

"The gap has closed but I don’t think many expected us to be fourth at this stage of the season. The fight starts now. We can’t affect the Man City situation much. We’re in fourth place by a point, so the season starts here to that effect."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube