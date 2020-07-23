Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard hails Christian Pulisic's performance for Chelsea against Liverpool: 21-year-old has a big part to play for the club

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has again praised the influence of Christian Pulisic on his Chelsea team after producing a phenomenal 30 minute display against Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has been left on the bench from the start in the two recent outings against Manchester United and Liverpool following a minor injury, but came off on Wednesday night to almost help the Blues secure a comeback against the Reds.

Pulisic was brought on just before the hour mark at Anfield when Chelsea were trailing 4-1, and within minutes produced a scintillating run to set Tammy Abraham up to reduce the deficit by one.

liverpool-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (12)

He then got his tenth goal of the season to put Chelsea within one goal of the hosts with a composed strike past Alisson, but they had left themselves with too much to do and ended up losing the game 5-3.

Lampard highlighted his importance and insists he will be a big player for Chelsea in the final games of the season and beyond. 

"Hugely important," Lampard said on the American's importance to the Chelsea side.

"He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League.

"Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semi-final when he’s flying. 

liverpool-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (13)

"Against Liverpool he came on and played 40 minutes which is great for feeling confident about the injury and the qualities he has been showing.

"He is so young and he has such natural talent and he creates goals and scores goals,’ Lampard added.

"He is a big player for us so I’m delighted to see him come through fit. Clearly he will be a big player in these next few games for us and going forward as well."

Pulisic will be required on Sunday when Chelsea face Wolves in the final and biggest game of the season as the Blues look to secure a spot in the Champions League places. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard responds to touchline feud with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hasn't 'got a problem' with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the pair were seen exchanging words on the touchline on Wednesday evening during the Blues' 5-3 defeat at Anfield.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Leroy Sane appears to have confirmed Kai Havertz' summer transfer to Chelsea

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has all but confirmed Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz' move to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Mason Mount: Tammy Abraham 'could have a chance' playing in the NBA

Mason Mount believes his Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham 'could have a chance' in playing in the NBA.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard won't single out goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following Liverpool defeat

Frank Lampard admitted that there was both single and collective errors by his Chelsea side in the 5-3 defeat to Liverpool but refused to single out goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Matt Debono

What needs to happen for Chelsea to secure a top-four spot

The season is coming to the business end for Frank Lampard's Chelsea and the race for Champions League qualification is going to the final day of the season for the Blues.

Matt Debono

'I thought we had them' - Christian Pulisic reflects on Chelsea's 5-3 defeat to Liverpool

Christian Pulisic thought Chelsea were going to seal their comeback against Liverpool to secure Champions League football for next season.

Matt Debono

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Blues forced to wait to seal Champions League status

Chelsea will have to wait until the final day of the season to secure Champions League football after they were beaten 5-3 in an enthralling encounter against Liverpool at Anfield.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Liverpool vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Merseyside ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield.

Ben Davies

Olivier Giroud: Chelsea giving Liverpool guard of honour well deserved

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has followed his boss in saying that Liverpool's guard of honour is deserved.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud: Chelsea have what it takes to beat Liverpool

Olivier Giroud is confident that Chelsea can beat Liverpool when the Blues travel to Anfield on Wednesday evening in the Premier League.

Matt Debono