Frank Lampard has again praised the influence of Christian Pulisic on his Chelsea team after producing a phenomenal 30 minute display against Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has been left on the bench from the start in the two recent outings against Manchester United and Liverpool following a minor injury, but came off on Wednesday night to almost help the Blues secure a comeback against the Reds.

Pulisic was brought on just before the hour mark at Anfield when Chelsea were trailing 4-1, and within minutes produced a scintillating run to set Tammy Abraham up to reduce the deficit by one.

He then got his tenth goal of the season to put Chelsea within one goal of the hosts with a composed strike past Alisson, but they had left themselves with too much to do and ended up losing the game 5-3.

Lampard highlighted his importance and insists he will be a big player for Chelsea in the final games of the season and beyond.

"Hugely important," Lampard said on the American's importance to the Chelsea side.

"He has had that impact. I was here for Eden’s first year and it is not easy coming to the Premier League, and for Eden in that first year it was adapting to the Premier League.

"Christian has had his moments of that but mid-season he had a really good patch and then since restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the semi-final when he’s flying.

"Against Liverpool he came on and played 40 minutes which is great for feeling confident about the injury and the qualities he has been showing.

"He is so young and he has such natural talent and he creates goals and scores goals,’ Lampard added.

"He is a big player for us so I’m delighted to see him come through fit. Clearly he will be a big player in these next few games for us and going forward as well."

Pulisic will be required on Sunday when Chelsea face Wolves in the final and biggest game of the season as the Blues look to secure a spot in the Champions League places.

