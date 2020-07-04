Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard hails Christian Pulisic's performance after comparisons to Eden Hazard

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has refused to comment on the comparisons being made between Christian Pulisic and ex-Chelsea star Eden Hazard. 

The 21-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Blues since the Premier League restart and had his hand in another goal in their 3-0 win against Watford on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge. 

He's proved to be a hit in the Chelsea side, despite several injuries this term, and has been compared by many Blues supporters to Eden Hazard, who left last summer to Real Madrid. 

chelsea-fc-v-watford-fc-premier-league (1)

But speaking to Sky Sports after their win against the Hornets which puts them back in the top-four, Lampard didn't want to get involved in the comparison talks. 

"I don't want to get involved in that one too much," he said. "They can both go by players and they're great to watch. 

"Eden did it here, it was sensational what he did. His had an input personally into the club winning trophies in his years here. I don't want to get on that comparison quite, but I don't want to take anything away from Christian. because what he is showing now is a real natural ability and a balance, and a speed to dribble with the ball. 

"The next step for him now is more end product, more goals, more assists but in this small restart he's already showing that, he looks great. He's had injury problems this season, but he's a really good one. I'm very happy with him."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Christian Pulisic responds to Eden Hazard comparisons following Chelsea's 3-0 win against Watford

Christian Pulisic has responded to the comparisons which are being made between him and former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides N'Golo Kante injury update after midfielder taken off in Watford win

Frank Lampard expects N'Golo Kante to miss Chelsea's next game against Crystal Palace through injury.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea needed a big result against Watford

Christian Pulisic admitted that Chelsea needed the win against Watford following their defeat in midweek to West Ham.

Matt Debono

Chelsea cruise back into top-four after goals from Giroud, Willian and Barkley secure win against Watford

Chelsea bounced back at the first attempt to beat Watford to restore their place in the top-four in the Premier League after beating the Hornets 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League clash against Watford in West London.

Ben Davies

Chelsea target Kai Havertz 'dreams' of playing in the Premier League

Kai Havertz is reportedly dreaming of a move to the Premier League according to Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Wendell, handing Chelsea a boost in securing a potential transfer for the German this summer.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Watford in the Premier League on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Watford to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Frank Lampard's side needing a win to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

Chelsea host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday 4th July and it will be refereed by Kevin Friend at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Lampard defends Marcos Alonso after Gary Neville's criticism of Spaniard following West Ham defeat

Frank Lampard has defended Marcos Alonso after he was blasted for his role in Chelsea conceding in the late stages against West Ham.

Matt Debono