Frank Lampard hails Christian Pulisic's performance after comparisons to Eden Hazard

Frank Lampard has refused to comment on the comparisons being made between Christian Pulisic and ex-Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

The 21-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Blues since the Premier League restart and had his hand in another goal in their 3-0 win against Watford on Saturday night at Stamford Bridge.

He's proved to be a hit in the Chelsea side, despite several injuries this term, and has been compared by many Blues supporters to Eden Hazard, who left last summer to Real Madrid.

But speaking to Sky Sports after their win against the Hornets which puts them back in the top-four, Lampard didn't want to get involved in the comparison talks.

"I don't want to get involved in that one too much," he said. "They can both go by players and they're great to watch.

"Eden did it here, it was sensational what he did. His had an input personally into the club winning trophies in his years here. I don't want to get on that comparison quite, but I don't want to take anything away from Christian. because what he is showing now is a real natural ability and a balance, and a speed to dribble with the ball.

"The next step for him now is more end product, more goals, more assists but in this small restart he's already showing that, he looks great. He's had injury problems this season, but he's a really good one. I'm very happy with him."

