Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea's visit to Bournemouth

Frank Lampard has ruled out Christian Pulisic once again from the Chelsea side to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old last featured in the Premier League on New Years Day against Brighton, and he will continue his spell on the sidelines.

Pulisic has been suffering with a groin problem, and Lampard confirmed along with N’Golo Kante that the American will be absent when Chelsea head to the south coast to face Bournemouth at the weekend.

“[Christian] Pulisic is still injured and Kante is injured,’ Lampard confirmed.

The Blues boss admitted his frustration with the prolonged injury following a ‘hot patch of form’ in the side prior to injury.

“With Christian, the projected time out was a lot less than it has been. I had a similar injury myself as a player and it was the worst I had.

“I was out for around three months and it's a shame for Christian, because he was in a real hot patch of form.”

Chelsea will also be without Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the trip to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, Lampard confirmed.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will return to the side after his omission from the squad for the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Pulisic would've been useful for the Blues on Tuesday with his pace and energy on the attack, but another week goes by with the 21-year-old unavailable for selection.

Chelsea will be itching to claim back-to-back wins in the Premier League to boost their top-four chances.

