Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says it's a relief that Christian Pulisic's hamstring strain is very minor.

The 22-year-old pulled out of the team to face Burnley after picking up an injury in the warm-up prior to the 3-0 win, and had scans on Monday.

Those scans came back positive confirmed Lampard with the strain 'very minor' and Pulisic is already back in training.

"Christian had a scan yesterday, which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring.

"It’s very minor, which is good, and he’s already back outside. He won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game but we will see after that.

"It’s a relief for the injury to be on the small side, of course, and it felt that way to Christian. He made the right decision to pull out against Burnley.

"We are pleased it’s not a serious injury and we hope to have him back very soon, because he’s an important player for us."

Although Pulisic is out of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Rennes on Wednesday, it is a boost for the Blues considering the American's track record with injuries.

He injured his hamstring in the FA Cup final in August which left him on the sidelines for a few months and Lampard says the club are working together to ensure they manage Pulisic correctly.

"Muscle injuries are things you have to be careful with and some players who play on the edge and have speed could be more susceptible to them," said Lampard.

"We are looking at ways to manage Christian, we are all working in the same direction on that front. We all know the talent he has and he’s a very important player for us.’

