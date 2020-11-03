SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Christian Pulisic's 'very minor' hamstring injury a relief, says Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says it's a relief that Christian Pulisic's hamstring strain is very minor. 

The 22-year-old pulled out of the team to face Burnley after picking up an injury in the warm-up prior to the 3-0 win, and had scans on Monday. 

Those scans came back positive confirmed Lampard with the strain 'very minor' and Pulisic is already back in training.

"Christian had a scan yesterday, which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring.

"It’s very minor, which is good, and he’s already back outside. He won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game but we will see after that.

"It’s a relief for the injury to be on the small side, of course, and it felt that way to Christian. He made the right decision to pull out against Burnley.

"We are pleased it’s not a serious injury and we hope to have him back very soon, because he’s an important player for us."

Although Pulisic is out of Chelsea's Champions League clash against Rennes on Wednesday, it is a boost for the Blues considering the American's track record with injuries. 

He injured his hamstring in the FA Cup final in August which left him on the sidelines for a few months and Lampard says the club are working together to ensure they manage Pulisic correctly. 

"Muscle injuries are things you have to be careful with and some players who play on the edge and have speed could be more susceptible to them," said Lampard. 

"We are looking at ways to manage Christian, we are all working in the same direction on that front. We all know the talent he has and he’s a very important player for us.’

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea team news to face Rennes: Christian Pulisic out of Champions League clash with 'minor hamstring injury'

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Edouard Mendy's 'low maintenance' personality

Frank Lampard has praised Chelsea's new signing Edouard Mendy ahead of their Champions League clash against Mendy's former club Rennes on Wednesday.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Rennes: Hudson-Odoi set to earn himself another start in UCL as Pulisic misses out

On Wednesday evening, the Blues will play their second home game in the Champions League when they host Rennes.

Jevans99

Comment: Conor Gallagher - An option for the future in the Chelsea midfield

Chelsea’s midfield is currently looking a little patchy and stretched.

finnw34

Mason Mount: Chelsea 'starting to come together' as a team

Mason Mount says the Chelsea side is 'starting to come together' after they clinched their fourth consecutive clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

Matt Debono

Petr Cech 'ready to help' Chelsea if called upon after Premier League inclusion

Petr Cech says he is ready to help Chelsea if Frank Lampard requires the goalkeeper during the course of the Premier League season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea set to learn extent of Christian Pulisic's hamstring strain

Christian Pulisic will find out the extent of his hamstring injury that he picked up in the warm-up prior to Chelsea's 4-0 win against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Rennes: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in matchday three of the Champions League group stages at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday 4 November and it will be refereed by Felix Zwayer at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Comment: 5 Players Who Should Leave Chelsea in January

The 2020 summer transfer window was very impressive for Chelsea.

finnw34