'It was a comfortable evening for us' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea's 3-0 win against Watford

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard was satisfied with Chelsea's 3-0 victory against Watford in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea made it four wins in a row at home after a comfortable home win in west London, that saw Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley all net for the Blues. 

It was an immediate response from their shock defeat to West Ham on Wednesday and they moved back into the top-four after momentarily dropping out following Manchester United's 5-2 win at Bournemouth.

Lampard was pleased with his side's display and despite a 'safe' second-half, it ended up being a comfortable evening for the Blues.

"It was a clean sheet at home, three goals and we played some nice stuff," he said. "It’s difficult against a low block with a team that come here and defend so I think the way we broke it down at times was good.

chelsea-fc-v-watford-fc-premier-league (27)
Ross Barkley scored his first Premier League goal of the season for Chelsea against Watford.

"We could have been better in the second half with the speed of our pass and been a bit more incisive. The second half of the first half we started to break lines more and turn on the ball quicker but I thought we became a bit safe in the second half.

"It's a clean sheet too - they’re a big team and people are looking at us on set-pieces right now but we defended them really well. It was a comfortable evening for us really."

Chelsea will now turn their attentions to their trip to Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening when they face Crystal Palace, which N'Golo Kante is now expected to miss after picking up a hamstring problem.

