'I Knew That Good Feeling Had Gone' - Frank Lampard Reveals Turning Point Which Led to Chelsea Sacking

Frank Lampard has spoken on the turning points that resulted in him losing his job as Chelsea head coach earlier this year.

After spending 13 years at Stamford Bridge as a player, the Blues icon became the first team manager in the summer of 2019, leading the club to a top four finish.

However after a poor run of results over the festive period last season, he was swiftly replaced by current boss Thomas Tuchel in January.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, Lampard gave his thoughts on what the potential turning points were that led to him losing the job 18 months after starting.

"We went to Arsenal on Boxing Day, lost and played poorly. There hadn’t been many times where I could say that I’d come away saying ‘we were off it today’. I knew that good feeling had gone, I could see it.

"At Chelsea, you lose a couple of games and people start talking about it straight away. I could sense the feeling of that, we lost three games in seven and at the end of January I left."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lampard, who is the club's all time record scorer with 211 goals, also revealed the moments in which he was dismissed from the role.

"We had beaten Luton in the FA Cup. It was the next morning, I got a message from Bruce Buck saying ‘can you move training and come and meet us in the boardroom?’ I knew straight away.

"There is no nice way to do that. When I met Bruce and Marina it was cordial, I knew what was coming. You’re thankful for the period, understand what it is, they’re going to move on and there is nothing you can do.

"When you take the job you understand that call may come. At Chelsea, probably it will come unless you win back-to-back titles all the time which is never going to happen."

