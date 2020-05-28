Frank Lampard: Communication has been key with Chelsea squad

Frank Lampard has admitted that having constant contact with his squad has been important through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League season is currently paused but steps have been made ahead of the campaign restarting.

A vote to resume contact training was recently passed which will see Lampard's side able to start tackling once again.

The Chelsea boss have given an update on how important communication has been with his squad.

"I’ve been in regular contact with the players throughout this period and I’ve learnt that communication is so key," Lampard told the official Chelsea website.

"When we went into the lockdown period, I sent the players messages asking how they felt and things like that. I didn’t want to bombard them so they were bored of me but I did want them to know that I’m here for them.

"When the talk of restarting came, it was an important conversation that we had collectively. Both with myself and something the players had between each other.

Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard arrives at Chelsea's Cobham training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, southwest of London on May 19, 2020 as training resumes for the first time since the Premier League was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

"Everybody is different and we’ve seen that with the reaction of players and that has to be respected in all ways. We work every day as a family and a team, and we’ll respect everyone and how they feel about the restart and coming back to work."

N'Golo Kante is one of the Premier League stars to still be cautious over returning to training after he was granted compassionate leave by Lampard over health concerns, which have affected his family in the past.

Willy Caballero has revealed that the squad are behind the Frenchman's decision to take time away from training at Cobham.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube