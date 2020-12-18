NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Frank Lampard: Timo Werner needs to remain confident after goal drought

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard believes the goals will come for Chelsea forward Timo Werner after a dry spell in front of goal. 

The 24-year-old has struggled of late to find the back of the net and it has coincided with Lampard putting the German out on the wing. 

Werner hasn't scored in his last five league outings, missing some fantastic chances in the process - most notably against Newcastle United and Leeds United.  

Werner has become frustrated in recent weeks. 

Werner has become frustrated in recent weeks. 

READ MORE: Frank Lampard reveals why Timo Werner is playing on the wing for Chelsea

Lampard is confident that Werner will find the back of the net again if he keeps on getting into goalscoring positions. 

"With Timo, any goalscorer wants to score regularly," said Lampard. 

"Simple answer. But they must have the mental toughness and confidence to go through periods because every striker goes through them. 

"There's not been a striker in the world that has been able to score game after game in a long career. There's no problem at that front. He needs to remain confident, he needs to keep getting in the areas and those goals will come without a doubt."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

EphZxFsXIAUN9BB
News

Frank Lampard will consider January transfer window when market opens next month

49662725
News

Frank Lampard confident that Timo Werner will rediscover goalscoring form

49671823
News

Why Frank Lampard is playing Timo Werner on the wing for Chelsea

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-chelsea-premier-league (12)
News

Why Frank Lampard changed Christian Pulisic's position during defeat to Wolves

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (8)
News

Lampard: Kai Havertz needs to be given time to settle in at Chelsea

49658913
News

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on rejection of five substitutes proposal

49495184
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-chelsea
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Frank Lampard set to name an unchanged side in a must-win for the Blues

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-aston-villa (1)
News

Frank Lampard: Chelsea don't regret letting 'fantastic' Declan Rice leave academy