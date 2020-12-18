Frank Lampard confident that Timo Werner will rediscover goalscoring form

Frank Lampard believes the goals will come for Chelsea forward Timo Werner after a dry spell in front of goal.

The 24-year-old has struggled of late to find the back of the net and it has coincided with Lampard putting the German out on the wing.

Werner hasn't scored in his last five league outings, missing some fantastic chances in the process - most notably against Newcastle United and Leeds United.

Werner has become frustrated in recent weeks. (Photo by Andrew Yates/Sportimage)

Lampard is confident that Werner will find the back of the net again if he keeps on getting into goalscoring positions.

"With Timo, any goalscorer wants to score regularly," said Lampard.

"Simple answer. But they must have the mental toughness and confidence to go through periods because every striker goes through them.

"There's not been a striker in the world that has been able to score game after game in a long career. There's no problem at that front. He needs to remain confident, he needs to keep getting in the areas and those goals will come without a doubt."

