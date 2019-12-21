Chelsea injury news: Frank Lampard offers boost ahead of trip to Spurs

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be the only member of his side to miss the London derby between Chelsea and Spurs on Sunday.

The Blues travel across London in urgent need of points following a drop off in form in recent weeks.

Four defeats in five in the Premier League has meant Chelsea's gap in the top-four is now only three points - to Spurs, who sit in fifth- and they could be out of the Champions League spots on Sunday should Jose Mourinho's men come away with victory.

But Frank Lampard will be pleased with his team selection, after he confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be the only player missing on Sunday.

Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud have been struggling with injuries of late, but they are available should they be called upon.

Speaking at Cobham, Lampard said: "Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is making good progress, but nowhere near completion. Apart from that we have a full selection.

The 23-year-old has stepped his recovery up after he was filmed doing training exercises.

He is expected to return to the first-team in the New Year.

Chelsea face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Jose Mourinho versus Frank Lampard.

Who will be sitting in the top-four at Christmas?

