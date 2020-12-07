Frank Lampard confirms Billy Gilmour will start in Champions League clash against Krasnodar

Frank Lampard has confirmed Billy Gilmour will start for Chelsea in their Champions League clash against FC Krasnodar on Tuesday.

Gilmour has returned from a long-term knee injury and made his first-team return against Sevilla last week which saw him make his Champions League debut.

Lampard said that the 19-year-old would get minutes in December and the Chelsea boss confirmed Gilmour would start in midfield on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge against Krasnodar.

"Billy will start tomorrow," Lampard said on team selection.

A loan move away for the Scottish midfielder has been discussed, Napoli have been linked, but Lampard didn't want to get drawn into any talk about his short-term future at the club.

"I don't want to have that thought or conversation until the window opens and it's not open now," added Lampard.

"I value him a lot in this squad. We have options in midfield, but that can quickly change as we've seen with the winger situation at the club. I will make that decision going forward."

