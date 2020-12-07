NewsTransfer NewsMatch-CoverageLoan ArmyFan Opinions
Search

Frank Lampard confirms Billy Gilmour will start in Champions League clash against Krasnodar

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard has confirmed Billy Gilmour will start for Chelsea in their Champions League clash against FC Krasnodar on Tuesday. 

Gilmour has returned from a long-term knee injury and made his first-team return against Sevilla last week which saw him make his Champions League debut.

EoUKjmeXYAAYxz4

Lampard said that the 19-year-old would get minutes in December and the Chelsea boss confirmed Gilmour would start in midfield on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge against Krasnodar.

"Billy will start tomorrow," Lampard said on team selection.

A loan move away for the Scottish midfielder has been discussed, Napoli have been linked, but Lampard didn't want to get drawn into any talk about his short-term future at the club.

READ MORE: Predicted Chelsea XI to face FC Krasnodar in Champions League

bristol-rovers-v-chelsea-u21-efl-trophy (3)

"I don't want to have that thought or conversation until the window opens and it's not open now," added Lampard. 

"I value him a lot in this squad. We have options in midfield, but that can quickly change as we've seen with the winger situation at the club. I will make that decision going forward."

Full team news to face FC Krasnodar on Tuesday can be found here.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

bristol-rovers-v-chelsea-u21-efl-trophy (3)
News

Frank Lampard set to make Billy Gilmour transfer decision in January

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league-7
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Krasnodar | Champions League

49247162
News

Frank Lampard confirms Billy Gilmour will start in Champions League clash against Krasnodar

chelsea-fc-v-fc-sevilla-group-e-uefa-champions-league (3)
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga will start for Chelsea against FC Krasnodar

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (22)
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi suffers hamstring injury in training

49495182
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face FC Krasnodar: Pulisic, Abraham & Gilmour set to start

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (23)
News

Frank Lampard offers update on Hakim Ziyech's hamstring injury

chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (8)
News

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news to face Krasnodar

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea (3)
News

How Paul Pogba's Covid-19 comments put Kai Havertz' performances into perspective