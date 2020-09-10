SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Ziyech and Chilwell out, Silva doubtful, Pulisic and Azpilicueta in contention

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of the Premier League opener away to Brighton on Monday.

Chelsea travel to the south coast next Monday to face Graham Potter's side and will be hoping to get to winning ways at the first attempt. 

Lampard will be looking to blend in new signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz as the pair are available for the Blues, and are expected to make their Chelsea debuts at the Amex. 

Ehf5QtHWAAYnDVz

Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell will be unavailable, with Lampard hoping the pair will be back in the coming weeks. 

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta, who picked up injuries in the FA Cup final, are both available for the Blues and are in contention for selection.

Thiago Silva is a doubt as he will not start training with his new teammates until the weekend.  

Mateo Kovacic is also out due to suspension after getting sent off in the FA Cup final defeat back in August.

