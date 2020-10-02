Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea welcome their city neighbours to west London on Saturday lunchtime, and will be looking to bounce back from their penalty shootout defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have been the most notable absences from the Chelsea side as they look to return to the squad from injury.

And Lampard provided an injury boost for the Blues as he confirmed Pulisic will be in the squad to face Crystal Palace, however will be on the bench due to lack of match fitness.

However, Ziyech is unavailable for Chelsea but his return is nearing.

"Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow. He won't start the match because of the injury that he has had, it's been a difficult injury. I am very keen to get him back in the squad so it's great to have him back for himself, for the boost I think he gives the team, he's an important player for us.

"Hakim Ziyech is getting closer, but he isn't quite fit enough to make the bench."

Ben Chilwell will be pushing for a start after he played 66 minutes during the week, as will new arrival Edouard Mendy after he made his Blues debut against Spurs.

