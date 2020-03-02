Frank Lampard provides Chelsea team news ahead of Liverpool cup tie

Frank Lampard has revealed the extent of Chelsea's injury problems ahead of their fifth round meeting against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Chelsea 'welcome' Liverpool to Stamford Bridge following a frustrating 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, which saw Marcos Alonso bag a brace to rescue a point on the south coast.

The winner will claim a spot into the quarter-finals, but Lampard confirmed six players are expected to miss the FA Cup clash.

Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi are remain out and will play no part.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of Liverpool meeting.

----------

But Frank Lampard confirmed Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also play no part in the first-team on Tuesday as he will play with the under-23s to gain match fitness.

"Ruben Loftus-Cheek is playing in the under-23s tonight [Monday] to get 90 minutes hopefully, which will be great for him," Lampard said.

He also confirmed that Andreas Christensen is a major doubt, and is likely to miss the cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

"Andreas Christensen has got a small issue. We are going to give it another 24 hours but probably puts him out of the game."

Marcos Alonso will be pushing for a start after his two goals on Saturday against Bournemouth se Getty Images

This could see Fikayo Tomori start once again for the Blues after returning to the Blues' starting XI at the weekend against Bournemouth, despite his performance being heavily criticised.

Frank Lampard will be hoping his side can go one step better in the FA Cup than last season to make the last eight.

----------

Who do you think will progress into the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup - Chelsea or Liverpool? Comment your predictions down below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube