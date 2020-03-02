Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard provides Chelsea team news ahead of Liverpool cup tie

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has revealed the extent of Chelsea's injury problems ahead of their fifth round meeting against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Chelsea 'welcome' Liverpool to Stamford Bridge following a frustrating 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, which saw Marcos Alonso bag a brace to rescue a point on the south coast. 

The winner will claim a spot into the quarter-finals, but Lampard confirmed six players are expected to miss the FA Cup clash.

Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi are remain out and will play no part.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard on Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of Liverpool meeting.

----------

But Frank Lampard confirmed Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also play no part in the first-team on Tuesday as he will play with the under-23s to gain match fitness. 

"Ruben Loftus-Cheek is playing in the under-23s tonight [Monday] to get 90 minutes hopefully, which will be great for him," Lampard said.

He also confirmed that Andreas Christensen is a major doubt, and is likely to miss the cup tie at Stamford Bridge. 

"Andreas Christensen has got a small issue. We are going to give it another 24 hours but probably puts him out of the game."

256BE072-F00D-4C1D-B600-B20FDE578DC2
Marcos Alonso will be pushing for a start after his two goals on Saturday against Bournemouth seGetty Images

This could see Fikayo Tomori start once again for the Blues after returning to the Blues' starting XI at the weekend against Bournemouth, despite his performance being heavily criticised.

Frank Lampard will be hoping his side can go one step better in the FA Cup than last season to make the last eight. 

----------

Who do you think will progress into the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup - Chelsea or Liverpool? Comment your predictions down below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester United lead race for Chelsea target Jadon Sancho

Chelsea have suffered a major blow in their chase to land Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic is desperate to return to Chelsea side from injury

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed Christian Pulisic is desperate to return from injury after two months out.

Matt Debono

Lampard: N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek absences huge loss for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has admitted that following the injuries to midfield duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante, they have been a huge loss for Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Kepa Arrizabalaga in frame to return to Chelsea side against Liverpool

Frank Lampard has confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga is in contention to start against Liverpool on Tuesday in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides injury update on Tammy Abraham - forward travels to Spain for assessment

Frank Lampard has revealed that Tammy Abraham has flown to Barcelona for a check-up on his ankle injury.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea should've claimed three points against Bournemouth

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard rued his side's missed opportunities against Bournemouth after being held to a 2-2 draw.

Matt Debono

Suspended: Jorginho ruled out of Chelsea's fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa

Jorginho picked up his tenth booking of the season in the 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, but it means he will now miss the Blues' next two league outings.

Matt Debono

Fikayo Tomori's performance against Bournemouth slammed after return to Chelsea side

Fikayo Tomori returned to the Chelsea starting XI for the first time in the Premier League in 2020, but it was a performance to forget to the young defender.

Matt Debono

Report: AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea had to settle for a point against Bournemouth after Marcos Alonso's brace cancelled out an early second-half storm from the hosts.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the south coast ahead of Chelsea's clash with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Matt Debono