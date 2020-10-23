SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea team news to face Man Utd: Thiago Silva & Christian Pulisic available for Blues, Kepa Arrizabalaga out with shoulder injury

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

Chelsea take on Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side in the north west at the weekend, looking to build on their 0-0 draw against Sevilla in midweek. 

While the Red Devils are heading into the league meeting with confidence after Marcus Rashford's late goal against Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2-1 win in Europe for United. 

Lampard provided a boost as he confirmed Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic were both fit for the trip to Old Trafford, with Kepa Arrizabalaga [shoulder] the only fresh absentee alongside Billy Gilmour.

"Both are fine," Lampard revealed on Pulisic and Silva's fitness ahead of Manchester United trip. 

"We've got a pretty clean bill of health on that side other than Kepa who has a shoulder issue, so he won't travel to Manchester. 

Edouard Mendy is expected to start for Chelsea against Manchester United. 

"The only other player out is Billy Gilmour which is obviously long-term but he will be back soon."

Petr Cech was included in the 25-man Premier League squad list, but Lampard confirmed he wouldn't be part of the squad on Saturday despite Kepa's absence. 

"Petr Cech is not coming. Not in that capacity [of playing or being in squad]."

