Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash against West Brom

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against West Brom on Saturday evening.

The Blues travel to the Hawthorns hoping to make it two wins from their opening three league encounters this term, following their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday.

Lampard was boosted by Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell making their Chelsea debuts during midweek in the 6-0 thumping of Barnsley. 

The Chelsea boss confirmed the two were fit, however he remains more cautious with Chilwell as he is returning from an injury [heel].

"I believe they are fit enough to start but I do also have to take in to consideration the fact we play another game with a tight turnaround on Tuesday, and then another game on Saturday, then some international players will maybe play three games for their countries. I am managing that one. 

fbl-eng-lcup-chelsea-barnsley (1)

"Thiago had 60 minutes in the tank, that was good to see. With Ben I might be a little more cautious. His injury has been quite a challenging one so I'll make those calls, but they are in a good place at the moment. 

But Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are still unavailable for the Blues as they continue on their return.

"Christian Pulisic nor Hakim Ziyech Ziyech aren't ready to play against West Brom tomorrow [Saturday], but they are training with us now, which is good news. We hope to have them with us in proper match contention over the next week or two."

Andreas Christensen remains out through suspension following his red card against Liverpool.

----------

