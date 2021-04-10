Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea wanted to sign West Ham's Declan Rice last summer

Frank Lampard has revealed Chelsea looked to sign Declan Rice from West Ham last summer but a move didn't materialise.

The former Chelsea boss, who was axed back in January following a run of five league defeats in eight, spoke for the first time since his departure.

Chelsea's form has since recovered under Thomas Tuchel, going on a similar unbeaten run to what Lampard achieved in the early parts of the season.

Lampard is now taking a break from the game after the birth of his new born son, but addressed the interest in Rice, confirming the interest was there.

Speaking in a Q&A in support of the Willow Foundation ahead of the London Football Awards, Lampard said: "Now you see him in the England squad and quickly you don't see an England team without Declan in it.

"We are fortunate to have him in England, West Ham are fortunate to have him. He's a leader and it is clear that he's destined for great things. I have probably given it away with how I spoke about him but I think it's common knowledge that I was a big fan of his.

"It didn't happen for various reasons, but we brought in a lot of players in the summer. But I was a big fan of him. For understandable reasons, West Ham know the player that they have on their hands.

"I don't want Declan to be in an uncomfortable position through this because all I see from him is absolute performance and desire to play for West Ham. They gave him the chance there and the choice will be Declan's as the years go ahead, but his performances are great to watch."

