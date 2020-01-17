Chelsea injury update: Christian Pulisic out until February, Loftus-Cheek continues to train

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an update on the comebacks of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the pair are currently out through injuries.

Pulisic is out due to a problem in his tendon, whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still recovering from Achilles injury and is back in training.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Newcastle, Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic will be out until at least February, but hopes to have him back during the winter break.

"We would like to think so, which kind of goes towards the break in February which might fall at a nice time and give us a bit more to play with. Hopefully he will be back for the other end of that break. It’s in line with how we expected him to be."

Christian Pulisic will miss the games against Newcastle United, Arsenal, Hull City and Leicester City, but could see himself return to the side against Manchester United on Monday 17th February at Stamford Bridge.

For Ruben Loftus-Cheek though, Frank Lampard revealed the 23-year-old is gradually making his way through the age groups at the club on his road to recovery.

"He is actually training now with the Under-16s, with the Under-18s, and progression to the under-23s in a pretty short space of time. the sooner he can be back training with us, the better, but we train with a real intensity. When you’ve been out for a long time, it’s very standard you bring him through the Academy years.

"There’s a different look on Ruben’s face. He is more smiley and happy which I understand. It’s been tough for him. He’s not one who walks around with his head down or creates a negative atmosphere, but it’s a lonely place. That’s for everybody. He’s integrating more towards us which is great news for all of us.

"The player he is, the lad he is, it can be easily forgotten from the outside we have missed a hugely influential player. If he can be training with us after the break, it might still need some competitive games but he might not be far away."

Despite Frank Lampard being without Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the next couple of weeks, he will be hoping to have N'Golo Kante back for the trip to Newcastle United.

