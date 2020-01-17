Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Chelsea injury update: Christian Pulisic out until February, Loftus-Cheek continues to train

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has provided an update on the comebacks of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as the pair are currently out through injuries. 

Pulisic is out due to a problem in his tendon, whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still recovering from Achilles injury and is back in training. 

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Newcastle, Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic will be out until at least February, but hopes to have him back during the winter break. 

"We would like to think so, which kind of goes towards the break in February which might fall at a nice time and give us a bit more to play with. Hopefully he will be back for the other end of that break. It’s in line with how we expected him to be."

Christian Pulisic will miss the games against Newcastle United, Arsenal, Hull City and Leicester City, but could see himself return to the side against Manchester United on Monday 17th February at Stamford Bridge.

----------

WATCH: Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce praises Frank Lampard for the work he is doing at Chelsea.

----------

For Ruben Loftus-Cheek though, Frank Lampard revealed the 23-year-old is gradually making his way through the age groups at the club on his road to recovery. 

"He is actually training now with the Under-16s, with the Under-18s, and progression to the under-23s in a pretty short space of time. the sooner he can be back training with us, the better, but we train with a real intensity. When you’ve been out for a long time, it’s very standard you bring him through the Academy years.

"There’s a different look on Ruben’s face. He is more smiley and happy which I understand. It’s been tough for him. He’s not one who walks around with his head down or creates a negative atmosphere, but it’s a lonely place. That’s for everybody. He’s integrating more towards us which is great news for all of us.

"The player he is, the lad he is, it can be easily forgotten from the outside we have missed a hugely influential player. If he can be training with us after the break, it might still need some competitive games but he might not be far away."

----------

Despite Frank Lampard being without Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the next couple of weeks, he will be hoping to have N'Golo Kante back for the trip to Newcastle United. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Reece James pens new long-term Chelsea deal

Reece James has penned a new long-term deal at Chelsea, which sees his new deal at the club run until 2025.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Every word said by Chelsea Frank Lampard ahead of visit to face Newcastle United

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard took to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard 'won't take opponents Newcastle United lightly' despite injury troubles

Newcastle United host Chelsea at the weekend in the Premier League, and Blues boss Frank Lampard has said he won't be taken the hosts lightly.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea, Barkley won't be leaving in January

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Olivier Giroud could leave the club this month, but Ross Barkley will not be leaving Chelsea in January.

Matt Debono

'I rate him very highly' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea youngster Reece James

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Reece James agreed a new contract with Chelsea this week.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Newcastle United against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday 18th January will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at St. James' Park.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The all important statistics as Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 'in pole position' to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Chelsea are leading the race to land 17-year-old Kays Ruiz-Atil from French side Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target Timo Werner hails Premier League 'most interesting league'

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has revealed that he believes that the Premier League is the most interesting league in the world.

Matt Debono