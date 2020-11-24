SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic fit to face Spurs

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be fit for Chelsea's match against Spurs on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has been out nursing a hamstring strain and was left at home for Chelsea's 2-1 win against Rennes in the Champions League.

Lampard previously set a date for when the American would return, hoping he'd be fit in time for Spurs at the weekend.

But after Chelsea's win in France, he confirmed outright that the winger would be fit.

"Christian Pulisic is back fit for the weekend. I have competition in that area."

