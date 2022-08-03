Frank Lampard Confirms Dominic Calvert-Lewin Will Miss the Everton vs Chelsea game due to an injury

Frank Lampard has given an injury update on Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the opening Premier League game on Saturday against Chelsea.

After selling Richalison to Tottenham this summer, Everton haven't really replaced their main goalscoring threat.

Saloman Rondo and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are Lampard's only out and out number nine's now.

The Toffees do have some good squad depth on the wing with the likes of Demari Grey, Andros Townsend, Dwight McNeil and Anthony Gordon though.

IMAGO / News Images

Calvert-Lewin has goals in him but the 25-year-old has been struggling with injuries for a while now.

However, there were rumours earlier this week that he could miss the upcoming Premier League against the Blues.

In a recent interview, via The Athletic, Lampard confirmed that the England international would miss Saturday's game against Chelsea due to an injury.

IMAGO / Colorsport

“We are assessing Dom’s injury. No timeframe has been confirmed and we are pretty sure what level it is so we are hopeful it is not long-term.

“We’ll miss him for Chelsea. He was looking in great physical condition and was training really well.

"It was a freak injury in training, which does happen. It’s a shame but we have to find the solutions to keep ourselves strong without Dominic before he returns.”

Read More Chelsea News