Frank Lampard Confirms Everton Team News Ahead of Weekend Chelsea Clash

Everton manager Frank Lampard has confirmed his side's team news ahead of his side's weekend clash with his former club Chelsea.

The Toffees manager hasn't been to the Stamford Bridge dugout since his dismissal back in January 2021, having still not met current Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Both sides will be looking to claim three points on Sunday as Everton look to avoid relegation, while Chelsea hope to get closer to securing a third place spot.

imago1011451275h

Speaking ahead of his side's weekend clash, Lampard revealed his side's team news, which sees a few absentees ahead of the tough fixture.

"Yerry (Mina) is back in the squad. Ben (Godfrey) is out. Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) is back in the squad. Donny [van de Beek] is out, not fit nor is (Andre) Gomes."

Lampard went on to praise his side's opposition for the weekend when delivering his verdict on both Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel.

"Chelsea are a fantastic team, I know them well. I've worked with the majority of the players there so I know the qualities they have. They are a very good team with a fantastic coach."

imago1011570896h

Tuchel himself has insisted he is a big fan of Lampard and is relishing the opportunity to meet him this week.

"I was a huge fan of him as a player, and he is – and will remain – a legend at our club," he said, as quoted by football.london"I would love to meet him."

imago1011593438h
