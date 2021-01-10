Frank Lampard confirms Fikayo Tomori set to leave Chelsea on loan in January

Frank Lampard has revealed Fikayo Tomori could leave Chelsea on loan this month due to a lack of game time.

The 23-year-old has barely played this season under Lampard and was brought on with 12 minutes to go in the 4-0 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Tomori has been out-of-favour at the bottom of the pecking order in Lampard's centre-back choices, and has only played four games in all competitions this season.

Chelsea eased the pressure on boss Frank Lampard with a comfortable 4-0 win against Morecambe. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Prior to his cameo against Morecambe, Tomori last featured back in September against Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

But now Lampard has confirmed Tomori could leave on loan this month due to a lack of game.

Lampard added that the 23-year-old's attitude has been 'spot on' but he is set for an exit this month.

"Situation with Fikayo is open at the moment. There is a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else. So that would have to be the solution for him and the club. That was part of my thinking of not starting him today.

"I gave him some minutes at the end but while we are looking at that I wanted to make sure it was the right thing for the club and for him and individually. So that’s why he didn’t start. But his attitude, even though he hasn’t played much recently, has been fantastic in training and in how he is."

Tomori had the chance to join West Ham in the summer but opted out of it - Newcastle United have shown interest in the defender.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube