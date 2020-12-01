SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard confirms he will rotate Chelsea squad against Sevilla

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed he will make changes to his Chelsea side against Sevilla in the Champions League. 

Chelsea travel to Spain to face Sevilla on Wednesday evening at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. 

They sit top of Group E with two fixtures left to play in the group stages and have already, along with Sevilla, confirmed their spot in the last-16. 

But Lampard revealed he will rotate his squad on Wednesday to keep his squad fresh and to offer particular players the chances they deserve to play.

"Yeah, I'll have to do that, for different reasons," Lampard said on a chance to rotate players against Sevilla.

"Some players have been playing a lot, we've been talking about the hectic schedule. It is hectic but we can't say that on the one hand and then maybe not look at rotation for this game.

"And on the other side of that players who haven't played as regularly have been training really, really well and part of the group and important to us

"So some are just knocking on the door and deserve opportunities. 

"So we're not taking the game lightly, even though we've qualified, we want to top the group.

"I don't expect a drop in level, but there will be an opportunity for some players to get some minutes."

