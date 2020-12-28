Frank Lampard confirms Reece James has 'hamstring issue'

Frank Lampard has revealed that Chelsea defender Reece James has picked up a hamstring injury.

James has been suffering from a knee problem of late and missed the 3-0 win against West Ham prior to Christmas, but then returned to the side in the defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Lampard confirmed he wasn't 100 per cent however opted to play the right-back, but James missed the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa as club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta was given the nod to start.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Six changes were made and Lampard revealed post-match why James didn't play.

"It was a mixture for us today because I had some ideas to make changes anyway because we have a squad of people who are ready to play," said Lampard on the changes.

"I can’t complain about the two day turnaround, which I did, and not use the squad to a degree. Reece James has got a small hamstring issue and I am not saying that’s why Azpi played because I probably would have played him anyway."

