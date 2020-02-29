Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard provides injury update on Tammy Abraham - forward travels to Spain for assessment

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has revealed that Tammy Abraham has flown to Barcelona for a check-up on his ankle injury. 

The 22-year-old has been struggling through injury after colliding with the advertising boards against Arsenal in January.

Despite playing through the pain barrier against Leicester City prior to the winter break, Abraham is still yet to recover from his ankle problems. 

He came off the bench against Bayern Munich during the week in the Champions League, however played no part in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday. 

But Frank Lampard confirmed why Tammy Abraham was absent for the trip down to the south coast, admitting the forward has flown to Barcelona for an assessment. 

"He went abroad to Barcelona to have a look at his ankle, for some other eyes on it. I have no other update for you," Lampard said.

"I'm hoping it's not a long-term injury, but at the same time I can't tell you he will be ready for Tuesday or Sunday."

----------

Frank Lampard will be eager to get the forward back amongst the side after they had to rely on wing-back Marcos Alonso to supply a brace to secure a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. 

Michy Batshuayi had the ball in the back of the net after replacing Olivier Giroud, but it was ruled out for offside.

Up next for Chelsea is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

----------

