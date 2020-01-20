Frank Lampard confirms there is 'nothing imminent' on incomings at Chelsea

The January transfer is two thirds of the way through and Chelsea have yet to complete any business despite being successful in their transfer ban appeal.

Head coach Frank Lampard confirmed in his Arsenal pre-match press conference that no new signings are imminent this month at Chelsea.

Chelsea are in fourth spot and in control of their own destiny in qualifying for the Champions League next month, but in recent weeks the Blues have shown inconsistent form which has allowed the gap to top-four rivals to be bridged slightly.

Frank Lampard provided an update on the Blues' transfer business this month ahead of the midweek derby against Arsenal in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

"There’s nothing absolutely imminent. We’re looking but there’s nothing to tell you that might happen right away," Lampard said on potential incomings this month.

"We are young as a squad and we know about the transition so the idea of bringing in experience is something I’m certainly not looking absolutely away from because sometimes the younger players need a bit of help and that may help us.

"Long-term in January is very difficult so short-term is something we would look at because there are issues that are pressing for this season and for us now to finish where we want to get to. It’s something that we are looking at."

