Frank Lampard confirms young players could feature against Morecambe amid FA rule alteration

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could call upon some of Cobham's promising young starlets against Morecambe in the FA Cup.

The visit of the Shrimps will also hand an opportunity to some of the club's younger players, with the FA confirming that clubs will be allowed to name nine substitutes on their bench and be allowed to make up to five alterations.

Previewing his side's clash against Morecambe, Lampard said, as relayed by Football London: "The young players have come into training because the original COVID-19 rules meant we could only have a certain amount of players and staff in the bubble.

“An alteration to that recently has meant we can have some academy players to call upon, and they have been tested quite rightly in the process.

“So that's a big plus for us, in terms of being able to train at the level that we want to train. So they've been in to train with us and some may be involved in the game."

The cup tie against the League Two outfit could provide Lampard the perfect opportunity to hand some a his key first-team players a much-needed rest amid a jam-packed schedule for the Blues.



The clash would hand the likes of Billy Gilmour, Lewis Bate, Henry Lawrence and Jude Soonsup-Bell a deserved chance to test themselves on a bigger stage and impress their manager.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube