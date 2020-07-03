Frank Lampard reveals when Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will join up with Chelsea squad

Frank Lampard has confirmed when Chelsea's new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will start work with the rest of the squad.

The duo officially became Chelsea players on July 1 but are yet to head to England after their domestic seasons came to an end.

Ahead of their clash with Watford in the Premier League, Lampard revealed when the pair will arrive in the capital, with Hakim Ziyech set to come earlier than Werner.

"They haven’t arrived," Lampard admitted on Friday. "Just like the whole country, we are waiting on quarantine news to make sure the players can travel and be able to move around and work as we’ll need them to.

"With Timo Werner, he’s only finished recently so he’s having a well-deserved break at the minute and will come back later on in July. Ziyech will come here earlier than that but we’ll have to wait for the quarantine news before we can be clear on that."

Lampard previously admitted that plans were starting to be put in place for their arrivals.

"We're in the process of making plans, as they do become our players [on July 1]," Lampard said earlier this week.

"They are also in different positions - Hakim has not played for a long time because of the Dutch league situation, and obviously Timo finished at the weekend so we will formulate a plan for them which will look slightly different individually.

"I will decide in the meantime how it looks at Cobham, whether that means mixing them with the squad, or some physical work in the short-term for themselves."

