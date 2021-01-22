Frank Lampard could make Chelsea changes against Luton Town in FA Cup

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea host the Championship in west London after Lampard's men comfortably beat Morecambe 4-0 in the third round earlier this month.

The winners of the tie will face the winners of Barnsley versus Norwich City away from home in the fifth round next month.

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night to Leicester City and will be keen to bounce back immediately as Lampard looks to ease the pressure on his job, after the board were left 'furious'.

"We will see," said Lampard on if he will make changes.

"We lost our last game, but we won the one before that and we want to every game. I'll pick a team to try to get through to the next round.

"Luton are going well in the Championship, they will offer us a competitive challenge and we will respect that. It will be a difficult game and a different type of challenge to us."

Lampard was fiery in his press conference as he came to the defence of his young squad after a poor run of form.

Now it's time for his players, who he has showed faith, patience and trust in, to repay him on Sunday and the following matches.

Chelsea have to start delivering a run of good results, and that can start on Sunday against Luton.

