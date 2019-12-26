Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard criticises Chelsea's quality and bravery on the ball after another home defeat

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard admitted his frustration after the Blues suffered another defeat at home in the Premier League. 

Southampton came to west London and took their chances when they came to fruition as goals from Obafemi and Nathan Redmond were enough to secure a win and clean sheet for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

The win mean't that the Saints have played Chelsea twice at Stamford Bridge in 2019 and haven't conceded against the Blues [0-0 in the other fixture in January].

Nathan Redmond ensured Chelsea suffered back-to-back home defeats in the Premier League for the first time since 2011.Getty Images

But Frank Lampard reflected on the defeat, and despite giving credit to the visitors, he was far from pleased from his side's work on the ball.

"It felt the same as recent home games,’ Lampard said. "Credit to Southampton, they were organised, they got their goals and got the win but we know we can do much better. We need to be better at breaking teams down. It was the same story as a few of the last home games.

"It was flat and Boxing Day can bring that a little but that can’t be an excuse for us on the pitch. Things like shots and crosses get the crowd excited but we didn’t have any clear-cut chances and we need to show more in terms of bravery and quality on the ball.

WATCH: Frank Lampard reflects on Boxing Day defeat to Southampton

"We haven’t been clinical in front of goal, that’s something we have to improve on. It’s a busy time for everyone, so tiredness isn’t an excuse, we just have to learn from this and improve quickly."

Discussing the Blues' position at the half-way mark of the Premier League season, Lampard revealed he is content at where Chelsea sit, but wants more from his side in the quest to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"I’m relatively happy overall but I would say that much more after Tottenham rather than today because we’re disappointed. It taints it because we’re not doing it at home in front of our own fans and we want to make it a fortress at Stamford Bridge like it has been in the past.

WATCH: Frank Lampard defends Callum Hudson-Odoi after poor performance against Saints

"Some of these results and performances don’t surprise me so we have to keep some perspective because we have a lot of work to do," Lampard added.

"You need consistency to finish in the top four because it’s the Premier League and everyone is striving for it. Clearly we need to win more than we have done recently at home."

