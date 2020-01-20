Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard defends Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after Newcastle defeat

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has come to the defence of Blues no.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spaniard couldn't keep out Isaac Hayden's late winner for Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Magpies snatched a winner in stoppage time on Saturday against Chelsea, and many thought Kepa Arrizabalaga should have done better and made a save after he could only push Hayden's header into the back of the net.

WATCH: Frank Lampard previews Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal, Lampard said: "I’ll always defend all the players. 

"If there are individual errors then players are the first ones to put their hands up and goalkeepers should be as well. You’re quite isolated and it’s a difficult job because the spotlight is really on you individually.

"At times he’s made good saves this season and at times he’ll say he wants to do better. He is still relatively young as a goalkeeper and he wants to improve, as he should do. I think he can improve as much as all the team - and we - can improve."

Arrizabalaga has the worst save percentage [55.4%] of any keeper in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea will need him at his best on Tuesday evening when the Gunners make the trip across the capital.

Can Chelsea bounce back from their defeat at Newcastle against Arsenal, or will Mikel Arteta's side inflict a ninth defeat of the season on the Blues on Tuesday?

