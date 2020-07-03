Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard defends Marcos Alonso after Gary Neville's criticism of Spaniard following West Ham defeat

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has defended Marcos Alonso after he was blasted for his role in Chelsea conceding in the late stages against West Ham. 

Chelsea conceded in the 89th minute at the London Stadium to lose their first game in six matches. 

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville accused Alonso of costing the game after he slammed the Spaniard for not tracking back with Andriy Yarmolenko who scored the winner for the Hammers on Wednesday evening. 

Lampard was quizzed on the role of full-backs this year and what their responsibilities are, but refused to single out Alonso for his error.

"They have a responsibility to do both [attack and defend] and that’s important," Lampard said on Friday.

"It’s not easy, it wouldn’t be quite fair to isolate [any player].

"We do try to be progressive but of course we don’t do that at the idea of wanting to concede goals, and recovery runs are a huge part of football. The players must do them whether it’s the first minute or 90th minute. I don’t think it’s quite fair to just look at Marcos in that isolated incident.

"Yes, we can recover better as a time. But there has to be something fundamental to the team. You have to run backwards as much as you run fast forward. And you have to have the desire to make difficult runs, sometimes they’re sideways, whatever it is, to help the team.

"I can’t complain about the team with that this year. As you say, when you isolate one goal that's so crucial because it wins the points, fair enough, but I know my the players, generally, we have the desire to press very well off the ball, and generally recover and get there.

"It was a game where we slipped up, not just there but other mistakes and we lost the game for it."

