Frank Lampard defends 'outstanding' Mason Mount after negative talk

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says negative talk regarding Mason Mount needs to go away.

The 22-year-old has come under criticism this season from both sections of the Chelsea fanbase as well as England supporters for his role within the England squad under Gareth Southgate.

Mount has been a regular since working under Lampard at Chelsea, following his loan spell at Derby County, and has become a favourite under Southgate for his national team.

He produced a sublime assist to set up Callum Hudson-Odoi's opener in the 2-1 win in the Champions League against Rennes which saw the Blues qualify for the last-16.

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea (15)
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

The goal highlighted Mount's defensive work and ability to find the cutting-edge pass on a difficult night in France.

"With Mason there’s been a lot of talk and any negative talk just needs to go away," Lampard told BT Sport. 

“I’ve been lucky enough to be closer to him and what he did at Derby last season has been outstanding.

"I’m not going to undermine the quality he has and when we have two no.8s he’s got all the qualities – I think he can get more goals and assists. The pass for Callum Hudson Odoi’s goal was top class. You saw Kai [Havertz] coming on too, we need to keep that competition.

fbl-eur-c1-rennes-chelsea (16)
(Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

“I actually don’t speak to [Mount] too much. We have a good relationship, not as close as some think. He knows I’m here if he needs any guidance but it’s the social media world, in the modern-day world we all have opinions and want different things from players.

“It should only be what I think, the players think and proper Chelsea fans think of him. The conversation just needs to move on, there’s nothing to make of it."

----------

