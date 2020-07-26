Frank Lampard was delighted with Chelsea's performance in their 2-0 win against Wolves in the Premier League.

Chelsea clinched Champions League qualification as their three points sees them finish fourth in Lampard's first season in charge in west London.

Goals in first-half stoppage time from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud settled the nerves for the hosts at Stamford Bridge, meaning they didn't need to rely on results elsewhere on the final day.

"I’m absolutely delighted with the performance today," Lampard told Sky Sports.

"When you go up against a Wolves side, who are so dangerous on the counter-attack, you have to be wary of that and I thought we were so disciplined as a team today.

"We know clean sheets have been somewhat of an issue for us in recent times but the way we defended right up until the end, was brilliant. We got our two goals at the perfect time but something you deserve that and we’ve not always had that.

"Mason’s goal was pure quality and Oli Giroud continued doing what he has been doing throughout this period and they were both fantastic.

"I’m so proud of the team today and they’ve deserved that, as they’ve worked hard this year."

Chelsea's 2019/20 season isn't finished yet though. Their next focus is now on their FA Cup final next weekend against Arsenal as Lampard eyes up his first piece of silverware in charge of the club.

