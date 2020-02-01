Frank Lampard delighted for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after brace against Leicester City

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has sung the praises of defender Antonio Rudiger following the German's brace against Leicester City.

Two goals in the second-half, both with his head, saw Chelsea collect a point against Leicester City in the 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Deliveries from Mason Mount on both occasions led to Antonio Rudiger rising highest to get his first and second goals of the season.

Antonio Rudiger guiding his header into the top corner to level the scores at the King Power. Getty Images

Speaking post-match, Frank Lampard revealed his delight with the 26-year-old: "I was delighted with his two goals," Lampard said.

"We need to score more from set-pieces, particularly in games against good opposition when it’s tight. So really pleased with Toni.

"We did miss him earlier in the season. He brings an aggression and a presence in everything he does. That’s good because we have young players in those areas as well. He is more experienced of our centre-backs. He brings his quality in lots of ways.

"Set-pieces are something we have been a bit short on, in terms of how desire have we got to put our head on it and score goals. He brings that naturally."

Frank Lampard and his side will be looking to rest and recuperate with the winter break ahead as they await a tough fixture schedule towards the back end of February.

Despite no business being completed in January, Chelsea are still in pole position for the Champions League spots.

