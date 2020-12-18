Frank Lampard delivers Callum Hudson-Odoi hamstring injury update

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 20-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in training prior to Chelsea's draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League recently.

Lampard hoped that he could return for the Boxing Day clash against Arsenal, but then provided a further boost that the winger could return to training in the week leading up to the London derby against West Ham.

Ahead of the West Ham clash, Lampard provided an update on Hudson-Odoi in his press conference on Friday, as well Hakim Ziyech.

"It is their first day back with the group today training at a decent level, so I will have to see how they are the next two or three days to see if they make West Ham."

