Chelsea team news to face Sevilla: Billy Gilmour back in squad, Callum Hudson-Odoi in contention

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Sevilla in the Champions League. 

Chelsea travel to Spain to face Sevilla in Group E on Wednesday night, currently sat at the top of the table on goal difference. 

Both sides are through to the last-16 and all that is left to be decided is who goes through as the group winners and runners-up. 

Lampard confirmed the Blues team news on Tuesday in his press conference ahead of his side flying to Spain.

"We are fully fit and ready to go," admitted Lampard.

Lampard also confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi is back in contention after being left out of Spurs draw, and Billy Gilmour will be in the squad to face Sevilla. 

Chelsea are expected to rotate in Spain which could see Olivier Giroud come back into the side to lead the line for the Blues.

